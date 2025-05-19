Participating policies are traditional life insurance plans that enable policyholders to share the insurer's profits.

Bonuses are usually paid from surplus generated by the insurer's participating fund and are paid out at maturity or exit, as per policy terms.

Kotak Life Insurance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

As of March 31, 2025, it has covered over five crore active lives and manages 323 branches across 152 cities.