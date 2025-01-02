Summarize Simplifying... In short KPI Green Energy, a solar power company, is offering bonus shares to its shareholders. For every two shares held, an additional share will be issued, continuing the company's history of bonus issuances.

The record date is January 3, 2025

This multibagger stock—with 850% returns since 2022—is giving bonus shares

By Mudit Dube 09:53 am Jan 02, 202509:53 am

What's the story KPI Green Energy has announced the record date for its next 1:2 bonus share issuance. The record date is January 3, 2025. This means investors must buy shares today to be eligible for the bonus issue. The company's previous bonus issuances were in 2023 and 2024. The record date ensures that shareholders who own shares by this date are eligible for the bonus issue. The stock has delivered gains of over 850% since its market debut in April 2022.

Issue specifics

Bonus issue details and eligibility criteria

The bonus equity shares will be issued in a ratio of one equity share of ₹5 for every two equity shares of ₹5 each already held. KPI Green Energy disclosed this in an exchange filing. The record date is an important factor in deciding the shareholders who will be eligible for the offer. The shares should be in the demat account on this date. At the time of writing, KPI Green Energy shares were trading at ₹844.50, up by 1.9%

Historical data

KPI Green Energy's past bonus issuances

KPI Green Energy has a history of issuing bonus shares to its shareholders. In 2024, the company issued bonus shares in a ratio of 1:2 and in 2023, it had issued bonus shares at an equal ratio of 1:1. KPI Green Energy Limited is a solar power generation company that builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants.