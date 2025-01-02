This multibagger stock—with 850% returns since 2022—is giving bonus shares
KPI Green Energy has announced the record date for its next 1:2 bonus share issuance. The record date is January 3, 2025. This means investors must buy shares today to be eligible for the bonus issue. The company's previous bonus issuances were in 2023 and 2024. The record date ensures that shareholders who own shares by this date are eligible for the bonus issue. The stock has delivered gains of over 850% since its market debut in April 2022.
Bonus issue details and eligibility criteria
The bonus equity shares will be issued in a ratio of one equity share of ₹5 for every two equity shares of ₹5 each already held. KPI Green Energy disclosed this in an exchange filing. The record date is an important factor in deciding the shareholders who will be eligible for the offer. The shares should be in the demat account on this date. At the time of writing, KPI Green Energy shares were trading at ₹844.50, up by 1.9%
KPI Green Energy's past bonus issuances
KPI Green Energy has a history of issuing bonus shares to its shareholders. In 2024, the company issued bonus shares in a ratio of 1:2 and in 2023, it had issued bonus shares at an equal ratio of 1:1. KPI Green Energy Limited is a solar power generation company that builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants.