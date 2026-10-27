Krishna Rao and Rahul Patil steer Anthropic toward IPO

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is about to go public, and its leadership is making waves.

At the helm are Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao and Chief Technology Officer Rahul Patil, with Sid Bidasaria, the tech lead for Claude Code and one of the co-creators of Claude Code, and Neil "Buddy" Shah, chairman of Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust, who is not involved in the company's day-to-day operations.

Their work not only drives Anthropic's success but also shows how Indian-origin talent is shaping the future of tech.