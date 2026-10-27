Krishna Rao and Rahul Patil steer Anthropic toward IPO
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is about to go public, and its leadership is making waves.
At the helm are Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao and Chief Technology Officer Rahul Patil, with Sid Bidasaria, the tech lead for Claude Code and one of the co-creators of Claude Code, and Neil "Buddy" Shah, chairman of Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust, who is not involved in the company's day-to-day operations.
Their work not only drives Anthropic's success but also shows how Indian-origin talent is shaping the future of tech.
Anthropic revenue climbs to $16.3B
Rao has been central to Anthropic's fundraising efforts since joining the company in 2024, while Anthropic's revenue grew from $386 million in 2024 to $16.3 billion in the first six months of 2026.
Patil leads engineering for Claude models, keeping things running smoothly since 2025.
Bidasaria helped create Claude Code, pushing new tech that keeps Anthropic ahead in AI, while Shah oversees governance to make sure their AI stays safe and beneficial.
Together, they're blending business smarts with innovation and responsible leadership.