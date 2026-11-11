Krishna Rao keeps $703 million stake as Anthropic prepares IPO

Rao has been front and center at investor meetings hosted by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, as Anthropic aims to raise up to $90.4 billion through its IPO and private deals with tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

If all goes well, the company could be valued around $1.4 trillion, despite a shaky tech market and recent AI stock selloffs.

Co-founders are selling some shares but will still keep big stakes after the IPO.