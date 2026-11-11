Krishna Rao keeps $703 million stake as Anthropic prepares IPO
Krishna Rao, Anthropic's Indian-origin first chief financial officer, is holding onto his massive about $703 million stake, about 9.5 million shares, even as the artificial intelligence startup gears up for its big initial public offering (IPO).
Instead of cashing out, Rao is staying invested while the company hits the stock market.
Krishna Rao leads Anthropic IPO meetings
Rao has been front and center at investor meetings hosted by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, as Anthropic aims to raise up to $90.4 billion through its IPO and private deals with tech giants like Google and Microsoft.
If all goes well, the company could be valued around $1.4 trillion, despite a shaky tech market and recent AI stock selloffs.
Co-founders are selling some shares but will still keep big stakes after the IPO.