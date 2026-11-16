Krishna Rao leads Anthropic toward potential $1.4 trillion IPO
Krishna Rao, Anthropic's CFO, is about to take the company public with an IPO that could put its value at a jaw-dropping $1.4 trillion.
After landing a massive $65 billion funding round in May, Rao is now steering Anthropic through one of the most anticipated tech debuts of the year.
Rao drove 1,200% Anthropic revenue growth
Since joining in 2024, Rao has helped turn Anthropic into a serious OpenAI rival, drawing on his time at Airbnb and Blackstone.
Under his leadership, revenue soared by 1,200% to $33.24 billion in just nine months this year.
His clear communication style has won over investors and Anthropic said its aggregate spend commitments total roughly $900 billion, substantially all of which is related to compute and infrastructure.
Now he's leading the charge as Anthropic aims to raise over $60 billion from its IPO.