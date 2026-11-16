Since joining in 2024, Rao has helped turn Anthropic into a serious OpenAI rival, drawing on his time at Airbnb and Blackstone.

Under his leadership, revenue soared by 1,200% to $33.24 billion in just nine months this year.

His clear communication style has won over investors and Anthropic said its aggregate spend commitments total roughly $900 billion, substantially all of which is related to compute and infrastructure.

Now he's leading the charge as Anthropic aims to raise over $60 billion from its IPO.