Kroger recalls Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons over possible salmonella contamination
Business
Heads up if you snack on salads. Kroger's Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons are being recalled in 17 states because of possible Salmonella contamination.
The problem traces back to milk powder from California Dairies Inc.
If you've got a 5-ounce bag with UPC 0 11110 81353 4 and best-by dates of February 17, 18, 27, 28; March 6, 9, 21; April 1; and April 7, 2027, it's part of the recall.
Call Sugar Foods at 332-240-6676
No one has gotten sick yet, but Sugar Foods (the company behind the croutons) says you should contact it at 332-240-6676 for more information.
This recall is connected to a larger issue that's also impacted snacks like Target's trail mix and Giant Eagle pita chips, so double-check your pantry just in case.