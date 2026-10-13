Kroger set to cut 3,000 corporate jobs amid AI ramp-up
Business
Kroger is set to cut 3,000 corporate jobs over the next three years as it ramps up its use of artificial intelligence.
Announced by CEO Greg Foran, this move will shrink Kroger's corporate team from 8,200 to about 5,200 people.
The goal? Streamline operations and bring in new tech to stay ahead.
Kroger turns to tech against rivals
With big competitors like Walmart and Amazon pushing hard, Kroger's betting on technology to boost efficiency and improve shopping experiences.
The company had already let go of nearly 1,000 corporate positions in June 2025.
Now, under Foran's lead, they're doubling down on cost-cutting and making things simpler for shoppers who want convenience and better prices.