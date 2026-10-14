Kumar Mangalam Birla says Aditya Birla will slow AI investments

Birla says they're still excited about using AI to improve how they connect with customers and make their manufacturing more efficient. The group is also exploring AI in financial services.

With operations in 41 countries and more than 227,000 employees, Aditya Birla isn't just about traditional industries. They're branching into renewables too, buying Shell's renewable energy assets for $1.8 billion and rolling out new tech like Ultravolt electric cables.