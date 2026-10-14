Kumar Mangalam Birla says Aditya Birla will slow AI investments
Aditya Birla Group is slowing down its push into artificial intelligence.
Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla shared at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that, with big global challenges like US tariffs and geopolitical tensions, the group will "I think that we're going to take it a little more gradually than we thought a year ago, because it is a large investment."
Aditya Birla pursues AI and renewables
Birla says they're still excited about using AI to improve how they connect with customers and make their manufacturing more efficient. The group is also exploring AI in financial services.
With operations in 41 countries and more than 227,000 employees, Aditya Birla isn't just about traditional industries. They're branching into renewables too, buying Shell's renewable energy assets for $1.8 billion and rolling out new tech like Ultravolt electric cables.