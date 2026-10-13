Kumar Mangalam Birla urges measured AI investments at Bloomberg forum
Aditya Birla Group's boss, Kumar Mangalam Birla, says the company is investing in AI with a focus on real results, not just jumping on the hype train.
Speaking at the 2026 Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he explained they're being thoughtful about where they put their money, aiming for actual returns instead of chasing trends.
Birla says AI varies by sector
Birla pointed out that AI isn't a one-size-fits-all solution: it boosts things like customer experience and manufacturing differently across sectors.
He compared today's buzz around AI to past blockchain excitement in textiles.
Importantly, he stressed that keeping employees motivated and encouraging teamwork are key as the group looks to stay efficient and competitive across its more than 20 sectors in 41 countries spanning six continents.