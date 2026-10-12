Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan deny TVS Group ownership settlement
Business
Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan have cleared the air: there's no ownership settlement happening within the TVS Group.
They told CNBC-TV18 that, despite recent reports, there haven't been any talks, transparent valuations, or agreements among the Venu Srinivasan family about dividing up assets.
Family MOU covers brand use noncompete
They explained that the 2024 family MOU is just about brand use and noncompete rules: it doesn't split up wealth or business stakes.
Lakshmi also pointed out that simply having a management role at companies like TAFE or Sundaram Clayton doesn't mean you own a bigger piece of the pie.