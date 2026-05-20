Lam Research opens Salzburg lab amid rising AI chip demand

Lam Research lab targets panel-level packaging

The Salzburg lab is diving into panel-level packaging, which uses square panels (not the usual round ones) to make more chips with less waste and lower costs.

It's Lam's first spot focused on this wet-processing method and builds on know-how from Semsysco, an Austrian company they bought in 2022.

The goal? To help tech giants like Samsung and TSMC get the advanced tools they need.

As Salzburg's governor put it, this "state-of-the-art laboratory" is where research meets real-world production, helping tackle today's big semiconductor challenges.