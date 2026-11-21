Lam Research, a major US tech company, is making big moves in India's semiconductor scene.

It's currently in active discussions with Tata Group and other emerging players to supply equipment for their upcoming fabs, helping shift Lam from just a tech supplier to a real force in the country's growing chip industry.

As Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director, Lam Research India, puts it, "India's semiconductor opportunity will depend on building capabilities across equipment, materials, components, suppliers and skilled manpower, rather than focusing only on attracting fabrication plants."