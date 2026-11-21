Lam Research talks with Tata Group to supply fab equipment
Lam Research, a major US tech company, is making big moves in India's semiconductor scene.
It's currently in active discussions with Tata Group and other emerging players to supply equipment for their upcoming fabs, helping shift Lam from just a tech supplier to a real force in the country's growing chip industry.
As Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director, Lam Research India, puts it, "India's semiconductor opportunity will depend on building capabilities across equipment, materials, components, suppliers and skilled manpower, rather than focusing only on attracting fabrication plants."
Lam launches Semiverse, plans ₹10,000cr investment
Lam has been in Bengaluru for 25 years and now plans to invest ₹10,000 crore toward silicon component manufacturing and expanding its R&D capabilities in a proposed wholly owned manufacturing facility.
To grow local talent without pricey labs, it has launched Semiverse, a virtual platform with the India Semiconductor Mission and IISc that lets students practice chip-making skills online.
It's all part of Lam's three-pronged push: supplying gear, building skills, and investing in infrastructure so India can become a global player in chips.