Larsen & Toubro partners with TuTr Hyperloop on Indian transport
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is teaming up with TuTr Hyperloop, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, to work on next-generation transport technology in India.
Announced today, the partnership combines L&T's engineering strengths with TuTr's expertise in electromagnetic propulsion, aiming to jointly explore next-generation mobility technologies and related infrastructure opportunities in India.
L&T and TuTr test freight infrastructure
The duo will focus on building innovative infrastructure like linear induction motors and vacuum tube networks, hoping to upgrade freight and industrial transport across the country.
They'll also work with potential customers to see if these futuristic systems are practical and cost-effective for real-world use, basically bringing a big leap forward for how things move in India.