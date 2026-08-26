Leaked spreadsheet reveals Microsoft compensation details for nearly 600 employees

If you're curious where the biggest paychecks are, look no further than Microsoft's Cloud and AI division.

Some folks there reported base salaries up to $450,000, with cash bonuses reaching $300,000 and stock awards topping out at a whopping $1.4 million.

In comparison, Xbox team members earned up to $218,000 in base pay and much smaller stock awards.

The leak also highlights just how much Microsoft is prioritizing cloud computing and AI roles right now, especially with so many tech companies fighting for talent in these fields.