Leaked spreadsheet reveals Microsoft compensation details for nearly 600 employees
A leaked spreadsheet just revealed what nearly 600 Microsoft employees earn, and it's a lot more than you might think.
Level 59 employees start at $111,000, while higher-ups can make up to $280,000.
On top of that, some employees get stock awards worth up to $300,000 and cash bonuses as high as $110,000.
Microsoft Cloud and AI highest paid
If you're curious where the biggest paychecks are, look no further than Microsoft's Cloud and AI division.
Some folks there reported base salaries up to $450,000, with cash bonuses reaching $300,000 and stock awards topping out at a whopping $1.4 million.
In comparison, Xbox team members earned up to $218,000 in base pay and much smaller stock awards.
The leak also highlights just how much Microsoft is prioritizing cloud computing and AI roles right now, especially with so many tech companies fighting for talent in these fields.