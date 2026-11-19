Lenovo India posts 16% Q2 FY2026-27 hybrid AI driven growth
Lenovo India just posted a 16% revenue boost for Q2 FY2026-27, fueled by demand for hybrid AI and operational efficiency.
Shailendra Katyal, Lenovo India's vice president and managing director, credits this upswing to its focus on hybrid AI and the trust customers have in the brand.
The results really show how AI adoption is growing in India.
Lenovo Group posts $30.2B revenue
A big part of Lenovo's growth comes from businesses ramping up their use of AI infrastructure, with more companies turning to hybrid AI setups for better performance.
On the global stage, Lenovo Group hit a record $30.2 billion in revenue this quarter, up 48% year-over-year, with AI-related revenue alone.
It's clear: both in India and worldwide, Lenovo is riding the wave of booming interest in all things AI.