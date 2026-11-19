Lenovo revenue up 48% to $30.2B as AI sales soar
Lenovo just had a huge quarter, with revenue jumping 48% to $30.2 billion, easily beating expectations.
The big driver? AI-related sales soared by 79%, bringing in $10.8 billion and showing how much demand there is for smarter tech.
Lenovo adjusted net profit rises 166%
Even though Lenovo posted a net loss on paper due to accounting rules, its adjusted net profit actually rose 166% to $1.4 billion after factoring out non-cash accounting items linked to warrants and convertible bonds from its Saudi partnership.
Its Infrastructure Solutions Group (think servers and data centers) had its best quarter ever with a massive 178% revenue boost, and even its PC, tablet, and phone segment saw a solid rise.
All signs point to Lenovo riding the AI wave pretty well right now.