Lenovo to build next-gen AI servers in India for the world

Lenovo is gearing up to design and make its latest AI servers right here in India—developed in Bengaluru, built in Pondicherry, and aimed at global markets. Announced at CES 2026, this move puts India front and center in Lenovo's worldwide AI plans.

Why does this matter? India will design and manufacture many of Lenovo's one- and two-socket AI server systems, which are described as the "workhorses of AI in the future."

Thanks to the government's ₹17,000 crore incentive scheme, manufacturing in India is set to increase, supporting both domestic and international markets.

What's cool about these new servers? These servers are designed to keep costs down for businesses.

They use a "hybrid" setup: heavy-duty model training happens on the cloud, while lighter tasks run locally—so even smaller companies can tap into powerful AI without massive data centers.

Plus, Lenovo is adding Neptune liquid-cooling tech to cut energy use by 40% compared to old-school air cooling.