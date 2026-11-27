Leo Electronics to invest ₹500cr in Karnataka precision manufacturing
Leo Electronics, a Japanese tech company, is putting ₹500 crore into Karnataka's precision manufacturing scene.
The investment will happen in three phases over the next decade and is set to bring about 800 new jobs.
The state government is backing the project with 10 acres of land, showing it is serious about boosting local industry.
Leo invited to Global Investors Meet
This move could really level up Karnataka's economy and help make it a bigger player in electronics manufacturing.
State Industries Minister M.B. Patil pointed out that projects like this can strengthen regional industry and open up more opportunities.
Leo Electronics has also been invited to the Global Investors Meet in April 2027, as Karnataka looks to attract even more global partnerships and investments.