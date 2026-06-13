Leopold Aschenbrenner, 24, former OpenAI researcher, grows fund past $15B

Targets AI infrastructure over AI companies

Instead of betting directly on AI companies, Aschenbrenner's strategy is all about investing in the backbone of AI, like Bloom Energy for power, and bitcoin miners Core Scientific and Riot Platforms for data centers.

He also uses put options on chipmakers NVIDIA and AMD to manage risk.

Big names like Jane Street have invested too, showing strong confidence in his approach.

Anthropic alone makes up about 20% of the fund's assets.