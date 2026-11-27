Liam Byrne probes Gordon Brothers after Poundland collapse risks jobs
Poundland's sudden collapse has put more than 10,000 jobs at risk, and now UK MPs want answers.
The Business and Trade Select Committee, led by Labour MP Liam Byrne, is digging into how specialist retail investment firms like Gordon Brothers may have influenced the company's downfall, and what this means for other high street shops.
Poundland administrators racing to find buyer
The committee will look at the strategies used by investment firms in retail takeovers, with Poundland just the latest example after cases like LK Bennett and Poundstretcher.
Meanwhile, administrators are racing to find a buyer for Poundland; if they cannot pull it off, Poundland could be broken up, with parts of its estate sold to different retailers, leaving head-office jobs hanging in the balance.
Expect more updates.