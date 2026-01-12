Life insurance sector's new business premiums soar 39.5% in December

India's life insurance industry just had a huge month—new business premiums shot up nearly 40% in December 2024, reaching ₹42,151 crore. Both public and private insurers helped push this growth, and for the April-December stretch, total collections were up 13% at ₹3.11 lakh crore.

LIC and private players drive the surge LIC led the way with a standout 57% jump in new premiums, thanks to big gains from group policies and steady growth in individual plans.

Private insurers weren't far behind—they grew their nine-month premium collections by 14%, showing strong momentum across the board.

SBI Life and HDFC Life topped private charts Among private companies, SBI Life saw its new business rise by over 19%, while HDFC Life followed with a solid 15% boost.

ICICI Prudential and Max Life also posted impressive double-digit growth.