Lightstorm secures ₹2,500cr IndusInd Bank loan for AI fiber
Business
Lightstorm just secured a massive ₹2,500 crore loan from IndusInd Bank to boost India's digital backbone.
The money will go into building high-speed fiber networks connecting key cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad with major AI hubs in Singapore and Malaysia, basically creating "AI fiber highways" for faster data movement.
Lightstorm announces I-2SEA subsea cable
This funding is a big deal for India's tech scene. Lightstorm's group CEO and MD Amajit Gupta says the project will help connect Indian and Southeast Asian data centers, making the region more ready for AI-powered innovation.
Plus, Lightstorm recently announced the I-2SEA subsea cable system (with partners like Microsoft and Tata Communications), further linking India to global tech hotspots.