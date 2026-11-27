Lord's Mark Industries approved for under ₹700 breast cancer scanner
Lord's Mark Industries just got approval to make a new breast cancer screening device, aiming to keep the cost under ₹700.
With cases on the rise in India, this tech hopes to make early detection easier and more accessible.
Screening services are planned to begin from January 2027 through Lord's Path Labs and related partnerships, and the device uses thermal sensors for a non-invasive check.
Lord's Mark seeks health partnerships
Lord's Mark plans to team up with hospitals and possibly government health programs so women from all backgrounds can get screened.
As India's breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow rapidly ($419.1 million by 2033), this device could help more women catch issues early and get treated sooner.