LTIMindtree posts Q1 FY27 revenue up 18% net profit 17.1%
Business
LTIMindtree (LTM) just posted strong results for Q1 FY27, with revenue up 18% and net profit rising 17.1%.
The company credits its growth to smarter cost management and a big push into AI: the company also reported AI revenue of $150 million and announced a new partnership with Anthropic.
LTIMindtree CEO says AI demand rising
EBIT margins improved to 15.5%, and the consumer business saw an impressive 18% boost.
LTM also landed a major US deal and kept hiring steady by adding 1,100 new employees, especially folks with AI skills.
CEO Venu Lambu shared that client demand for AI services is only picking up, even as global challenges continue: Lambu noted that client demand for AI services is picking up.