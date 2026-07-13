LTM hits $150 million AI run rate, about 1% of revenue

The company now has nearly 87,900 employees after bringing in 1,100 new grads last quarter. With demand for AI talent rising, LTM is on the lookout for more engineers skilled in software and data.

Financially, things are looking up too: net profit jumped almost 17% year-on-year to ₹1,466 crore and revenue rose by nearly 18%.

Order inflows also grew to $1.68 billion as operating margins improved. Lambu says they're aiming to push even harder on all things AI going forward.