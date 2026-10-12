LTTS aims 80% revenue from 6 areas in 5 years

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) wants 80% of its revenue to come from six focus areas, software-defined mobility; plant buildout and modernisation; digital manufacturing, energy and industrial automation; medical technology; software platforms and engineering intelligence; and next-generation computing and AI infrastructure, within five years.

CEO and MD Amit Chadha shared this vision at the launch of its new AI-powered lab in Bengaluru, saying these areas are expected to contribute about 80% of revenue in five years, up from about half last year.