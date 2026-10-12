LTTS aims 80% revenue from 6 areas in 5 years
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) wants 80% of its revenue to come from six focus areas, software-defined mobility; plant buildout and modernisation; digital manufacturing, energy and industrial automation; medical technology; software platforms and engineering intelligence; and next-generation computing and AI infrastructure, within five years.
CEO and MD Amit Chadha shared this vision at the launch of its new AI-powered lab in Bengaluru, saying these areas are expected to contribute about 80% of revenue in five years, up from about half last year.
LTTS doubles down on AI development
The company is doubling down on artificial intelligence to boost engineering and product development, hoping this shift will help it stay ahead as traditional IT faces pricing pressure.
LTTS also plans to grow its over 23,840 employees global team to support these ambitions.
The new NVIDIA-powered lab shows it's serious about making AI a bigger part of its everyday work.