LTTS shares rise 4% after Anthropic Claude integration announcement
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) shares got a 4% boost on Monday, thanks to news of a fresh partnership with AI company Anthropic.
Together, they'll bring Anthropic's Claude AI models into LTTS's BlueVerse platform, aiming to make software smarter and more reliable, especially in banking, tech, consumer goods, and production.
LTTS is also setting up a special Claude Center of Excellence to build handy tools and keep data privacy in check.
Axis Securities raises LTTS target ₹4,560
Axis Securities just raised its target price for LTM to ₹4,560 (a possible 9% jump), sticking with its "Buy" call.
They pointed out that cost-cutting moves have boosted profits, and steady new deals, including two big wins using BlueVerse, are rolling in.
Plus, LTM's focus on AI is paying off: its combined AI revenue reached a quarterly run-rate of $150 million.