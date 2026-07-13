LTTS shares rise 4% after Anthropic Claude integration announcement

Axis Securities raises LTTS target ₹4,560

Axis Securities just raised its target price for LTM to ₹4,560 (a possible 9% jump), sticking with its "Buy" call.

They pointed out that cost-cutting moves have boosted profits, and steady new deals, including two big wins using BlueVerse, are rolling in.

Plus, LTM's focus on AI is paying off: its combined AI revenue reached a quarterly run-rate of $150 million.