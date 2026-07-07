The store will be located at DLF Promenade

Lululemon to open its 1st Indian store in New Delhi

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:24 pm Jul 07, 202603:24 pm

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Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon has announced its plan to open its first store in India. The new outlet will be located at DLF Promenade in New Delhi. The opening is part of a franchise agreement with Tata CLiQ and is scheduled for this autumn, the company said in an official statement today.