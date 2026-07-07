Lululemon to open its 1st Indian store in New Delhi
What's the story
Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon has announced its plan to open its first store in India. The new outlet will be located at DLF Promenade in New Delhi. The opening is part of a franchise agreement with Tata CLiQ and is scheduled for this autumn, the company said in an official statement today.
Store features
Store to offer performance apparel for various activities
The upcoming Lululemon store will offer a range of performance apparel for men and women, catering to various activities like yoga, Pilates, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement. The space is also designed to serve as a community hub where events with guests, brand ambassadors and local health and fitness groups can be hosted.
Online presence
Online presence through Tata CLiQ
Along with the physical store opening, Tata CLiQ will also launch Lululemon on its Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion platforms. This move will expand Lululemon's reach to online shoppers across India. Currently, Tata CLiQ Fashion features some 1,700 brands through curated category pages and specialty sections like its Sneaker Store and Indie Finds Store.
Growth plan
Community engagement ahead of launch
Sarah Clark, Lululemon's Senior Vice President for EMEA, said the company had been working with Tata CLiQ to build relationships with the New Delhi community ahead of the launch. She cited demand in the city for premium performance products that combine technical design with style. The opening is part of Lululemon's broader strategy to enter new markets through franchise partnerships rather than direct ownership.