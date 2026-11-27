Lupin wins FDA approval for generic Janumet, boosts US push
Lupin just scored US Food and Drug Administration approval to launch a generic version of Janumet, a diabetes medicine that helps adults manage blood sugar.
The new tablets come in 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg strengths, matching the original.
Janumet generated $439.2 million US sales
Janumet pulled in $439.2 million in US sales for the 12 months ended September 2026, so this move could be a game-changer for Lupin's presence stateside.
Plus, Lupin also got approval to sell its generic ferric citrate tablets (used for chronic kidney disease), showing they're serious about expanding their reach in the American pharma market.