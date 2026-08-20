Lupin's VISUfarma to launch the YUVEZZI eye drop across Europe
Lupin's European arm, VISUfarma, just signed a deal to launch YUVEZZI, a once-daily eye drop for adults struggling with near vision (presbyopia), across the EU, UK Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.
This is the first and only approved once-daily, dual-agent eye drop for presbyopia, aiming to make life a bit clearer for people dealing with blurry close-up vision.
VISUfarma to manage approvals, invest €20 million
VISUfarma will handle everything from approvals to marketing and distribution.
As part of the deal, they're investing €20 million in Visus Therapeutics and could pay up to €55 million more if certain goals are met.
Lupin's CEO Vinita Gupta said this move helps them reach more patients in need across Europe, while Henric Bjarke, Tenpoint CEO, said "Lupin's strong commercial operations span major European markets, and its specialty ophthalmology company VISUfarma's long-standing presence in eyecare makes them an excellent partner. We look forward to working together as we bring YUVEZZI to Europe."