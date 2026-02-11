M&M's Q3 results: Net profit jumps 33% YoY to ₹3,931cr

M&M's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the December quarter stood at ₹5,668 crore. This is a 27% increase from ₹4,468 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin was reported at 14.7%, which is in line with market expectations and slightly higher than the 14.6% recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Market reaction

M&M's shares see slight dip

Following the announcement of its Q3 results, M&M's shares witnessed a slight dip of up to 2.5% from the day's high before recovering. The stock was trading at ₹3,673.85, up by 0.03% as of 1:19pm today. It has seen a growth of 17.62% over the last six months, indicating strong investor confidence in the company's financial performance and future prospects.