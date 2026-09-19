Madhya Pradesh petrol pumps cap UPI at ₹2,000 over MDR
Business
From October 15, 2026, gas stations across Madhya Pradesh will only let you pay up to ₹2,000 per transaction via UPI.
This move comes from the state's Petrol Pump Association, representing about 4,700 dealers.
The main reason? Dealers say handling the extra Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on digital payments is eating into their already tight margins.
Excess over ₹2,000 must be cash
UPI makes up a big chunk of fuel payments, especially for rural consumers using UPI for payment.
Now, if your bill goes over ₹2,000, you'll need to pay the rest in cash.
The association isn't staging protests but hopes this limit helps protect its profits while still allowing smaller digital transactions.