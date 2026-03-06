Maersk halts shipments through Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions

This isn't just a shipping problem: it's a global ripple effect. The closure means 147 container ships are stuck in the Gulf, sending freight rates and oil prices soaring. Since about 20% of the world's oil passes through this narrow strait every day, even small disruptions can hit everything from gas prices to delivery times for stuff you buy online.

Maersk's response

To keep things moving, Maersk is now rerouting ships around Africa, a much longer and more expensive trip.

It has also stopped accepting certain types of cargo in several Middle Eastern countries and even shut down their UAE warehouses after local authorities called for sheltering in place.

All these changes highlight how quickly regional tensions can mess with supply chains worldwide.