Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. plans 10% revenue and production growth 2026-27
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL), part of Coal India, is planning a 10% jump in both revenue and production for 2026-27, aiming to hit up to ₹36,000 crore in revenue and around ₹12,000 crore in net profit.
The push comes as demand for coal rises with more electricity use and industrial growth.
Mahanadi Coalfields invests ₹3,000cr in infrastructure
To keep up the momentum, MCL is investing ₹3,000 crore in land acquisition and infrastructure development to improve coal evacuation.
The company's strong cost advantage helps too.
For shareholders, it's good news: MCL has already paid out over ₹5,000 crore in dividends this year and expects total payouts to exceed the previous year's level.