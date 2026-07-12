Maharashtra adds 51,700cr guarantees, off budget debt 1.81L/cr, CAG warns

Maharashtra debt to GSDP exceeds 25%

Big chunks of this money are going to major infrastructure projects like roads in Virar-Alibag and Mumbai, plus land development in Nagpur.

Some loans also went to cooperative sugar factories linked to politicians, which has pushed Maharashtra's debt-to-GSDP ratio above 25%, well past the legal limit of 25%.

The CAG warns that relying too much on these borrowings could seriously hurt the state's financial health if things don't change soon.