Maharashtra aims for $5tn economy by 2047

Tech at the forefront

The state is betting big on tech, planning to add 400 new global capability centers (GCCs) by 2030 and keep leading in data centers.

Fadnavis made it clear that technology should help people do more—not replace them.

There's also a new push to blend manufacturing with services and develop 27 up-and-coming districts so everyone benefits.

As Fadnavis put it, Maharashtra is a global growth platform "if you are looking for policy stability" and he urged investors to think of "generational opportunity" and "invest with long-term conviction"—all designed to attract fresh investment for the long haul.