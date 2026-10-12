Maharashtra charity commissioner gives SDTT extra week to respond
Business
The Maharashtra charity commissioner just gave Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) an extra week (until October 19) to respond to serious questions about how it is being run.
Two trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have raised concerns over the trust's leadership and want a formal investigation.
Trustees worry about Noel Tata push
SDTT is not just any trust: it is the biggest shareholder in Tata Sons.
The trustees are worried about Noel Tata's push for the board to consider options beyond a public listing, which they say could concentrate power unfairly.
SDTT has denied any wrongdoing and made sure its side will be heard before any legal moves happen.