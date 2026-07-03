Maharashtra expands depositor protection covering digital assets and district units

Maharashtra law lets authorities seize crypto

Now, authorities can track, freeze, and sell off digital assets tied to scams, fixing an old loophole where fraudsters could hide money in crypto.

Court delays are generally capped at two adjournments, with a possible third only in exceptional circumstances, so victims can get their money back faster based on current market value.

Just a heads-up: this law doesn't make crypto legal tender or set up any licenses for India's crypto industry yet.