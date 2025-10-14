Maharashtra government clears policy that will create over 5L jobs

The Maharashtra government has approved a new bamboo industry policy, aiming to attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore. The move is expected to create over five lakh jobs in the state. The Maharashtra Bamboo Industry Policy 2025 will see the establishment of 15 dedicated bamboo clusters across Maharashtra, focusing on harnessing the carbon credit market.

Economic impact Eco-friendly alternative for farmers The new policy also aims at promoting bamboo cultivation and processing industries. It hopes to provide farmers with an eco-friendly and sustainable income alternative, similar to cash crops. The initiative is part of a larger effort by the Maharashtra government to boost employment opportunities and attract investments in the state over a period of 10 years.

Education upgrade Maharashtra cabinet approves development scheme for PES Along with the bamboo policy, the Maharashtra cabinet approved a development scheme for The People's Education Society, founded by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The plan includes renovation, conservation, and modernization of the society's educational institutions and hostels. Nine educational institutions and two hostels in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be upgraded under this scheme with a budgetary provision of ₹500 crore over five years.