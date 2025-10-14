Maharashtra government clears policy that will create over 5L jobs
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has approved a new bamboo industry policy, aiming to attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore. The move is expected to create over five lakh jobs in the state. The Maharashtra Bamboo Industry Policy 2025 will see the establishment of 15 dedicated bamboo clusters across Maharashtra, focusing on harnessing the carbon credit market.
Economic impact
Eco-friendly alternative for farmers
The new policy also aims at promoting bamboo cultivation and processing industries. It hopes to provide farmers with an eco-friendly and sustainable income alternative, similar to cash crops. The initiative is part of a larger effort by the Maharashtra government to boost employment opportunities and attract investments in the state over a period of 10 years.
Education upgrade
Maharashtra cabinet approves development scheme for PES
Along with the bamboo policy, the Maharashtra cabinet approved a development scheme for The People's Education Society, founded by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The plan includes renovation, conservation, and modernization of the society's educational institutions and hostels. Nine educational institutions and two hostels in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be upgraded under this scheme with a budgetary provision of ₹500 crore over five years.
Judicial expansion
Creation of new posts in Bombay High Court approved
The Maharashtra cabinet also approved the creation of 2,228 new posts in the Bombay High Court at Mumbai and its benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad. Necessary budgetary provisions for these posts have been sanctioned by the government. This decision is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Maharashtra's judicial system and improve access to justice for its citizens.