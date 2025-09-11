Maharashtra inks ₹30,000cr data center park deal with Lodha Developers
Maharashtra just inked a massive ₹30,000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lodha Developers to build a giant data center park in Palava, near Mumbai.
Spread across 370 acres and packing 2 gigawatts of capacity, this project aims to draw major tech players from India and abroad—and it's set to create about 6,000 jobs.
Data centers are crucial for digital infrastructure
Data centers are the backbone for everything digital—think cloud storage, AI tools, streaming—all the stuff we use daily.
Maharashtra wants to lead India's digital future by setting up eco-friendly parks like this one; their new policy states these parks will be powered by green and alternative energy sources.
Palava is already shaping up as a tech hotspot (Amazon recently acquired land here for its own data center), so if you're into tech or care about green growth, this is worth keeping an eye on.