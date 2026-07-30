Maharashtra orders app aggregators to register for 3-year license

The new policy is all about safer rides and more accountability. Only vehicles with proper commercial permits and insurance can operate: no private vehicles allowed anymore.

Drivers will get five days of training before hitting the road, and there are tougher penalties if they cancel trips to places like airports or hospitals.

Plus, companies need to set up ways to handle complaints, follow ride-pooling guidelines, and keep their electric vehicle fleets in shape.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik says these changes are meant to make rides safer for everyone using app-based services.