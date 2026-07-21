Maharashtra plans property tokenization on blockchain: How it affects you?
What's the story
Maharashtra is mulling a new legal framework for the tokenization of land and other immovable assets using blockchain technology. The proposed initiative, called DELTA (Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Assets), aims to unlock the untapped value of property assets while making transactions and financing more efficient. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to draft legislation for this innovative approach as part of the state's goal to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.
Tokenization explained
Understanding property tokenization
Property tokenization is the process of representing ownership or economic value tied to a physical asset through digital tokens on a blockchain network.
Essentially, it divides the value of a property into digital units, each token representing a defined interest in the underlying asset.
This could make real estate assets easier to transfer, access, and monetize depending on regulatory frameworks.
Panel formation
Government to form expert committee for drafting framework
The Maharashtra government plans to form an expert committee with representatives from market regulators, stock exchanges, and industry experts.
This panel will draft a comprehensive framework for asset tokenization.
It is likely to include members from SEBI, BSE, NSE, as well as legal experts, researchers, and start-ups.
The state government will also study global regulations and platforms related to asset tokenization before finalizing the proposed law.
Safeguards emphasized
Need for legal safeguards in ownership transfer
Fadnavis has stressed the need for legal safeguards in property ownership, which involves complex issues like registration, transfer rights, and regulatory approvals.
He said the proposed system should ensure a fully digital and legally protected process with clear ownership rights for tokenized assets.
The Chief Minister has directed the Urban Development Department and Law and Judiciary Department to expedite work on this proposed legislation after reviewing relevant central government regulations.