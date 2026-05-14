Maharashtra signs ₹1.14L/cr AM Intelligence Labs green AI hub pact
Maharashtra just signed a ₹1.14 lakh crore deal with AM Intelligence Labs to build a huge Green Data Center Park and AI Compute Hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the project will run fully on renewable energy, pack 500 MW of power, and use 2.5 lakh high-performance AI chips.
Project to create around 8,000 jobs
This project is set to create around 8,000 direct and several indirect jobs in fields like software engineering, data science, and operations, plus nearly 2,000 additional employment opportunities during the construction period.
It'll roll out in two phases: 200 MW by 2028 and another 300 MW by 2030.
Backed by Maharashtra's latest IT policies, it's all about making the state a national and global hotspot for AI while keeping things sustainable.