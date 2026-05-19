Maharashtra signs ₹6.5L/cr nuclear MOUs with 4 major firms

Investments, jobs and CM Fadnavis comments

Reliance is leading with a ₹2 lakh crore investment for a 7,200 MW project that alone will create more than 1 lakh jobs.

Adani Power is putting in ₹1.5 lakh crore for 6,000 MW and 12,000 jobs; NTPC is adding ₹1 lakh crore for another 7,200 MW and 5,000 jobs;

Lalitpur (Bajaj Group) is investing ₹2 lakh crore for a 5,000 MW project with 3,000 jobs.

Chief Minister Fadnavis called this a big step toward clean energy and said Maharashtra will be key in India's zero-carbon future: Maharashtra will play a major role in the transition to clean energy.