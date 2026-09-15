Maharashtra's DELTA Act aims to tokenise land ownership on blockchain
Business
Maharashtra is proposed to make history as India's first "tokenised State" with the proposed DELTA Act, which can make land ownership into secure digital tokens using blockchain technology.
The idea? Make buying, selling, and tracking property way easier, safer, and more transparent: less paperwork and faster transactions.
Maharashtra seeks tokenisation to boost Mumbai
This move is part of Maharashtra's push to build a modern, tech-savvy economy and boost Mumbai as a global financial hub.
If it works well here, other states might follow for things like gold holdings or agri-commodities.
Plus, the Reserve Bank of India says tokenization could make transactions smoother without replacing regulated finance, so it's about making things work better for everyone.