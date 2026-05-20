Mahindra Group appoints Purnima Lamba as chief brand officer

Purnima Lamba brings global Unilever experience

Lamba brings nearly 25 years of global experience, including top roles at Unilever in India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

She's known for her sharp brand strategy and creative marketing moves.

With management degrees from the London School of Economics, she has both the credentials and fresh ideas.

Mahindra's CEO Anish Shah called out her "strategic thinking, bold creativity and deep consumer insight" as exactly what the company needs right now.