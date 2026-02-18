Why MakeMyTrip has joined hands with OpenAI in India

Leading online travel agency, MakeMyTrip , has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI . The collaboration will see the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into MakeMyTrip's travel planning ecosystem. The move is aimed at addressing high-intent queries and enhancing customer experience. With this integration, travelers can seamlessly transition from conversational inspiration to booking through the company's Myra interface.

Enhanced experience Shift from passive search to AI-led discovery The integration with OpenAI's APIs will provide structured, transaction-ready options for flights, hotels, and ancillary services. This marks a major shift from a passive search visibility to active AI-led discovery. The partnership comes at a time when India's travel sector is witnessing a surge in AI adoption. Firms are leveraging generative AI to improve personalized experiences and operational efficiency.

Competitive edge MakeMyTrip aims to capture high-intent travel queries MakeMyTrip's integration of OpenAI's APIs gives it an edge in capturing high-intent travel queries and converting them into bookings at scale. The company's co-founder and group CEO Rajesh Magow said, "Our collaboration with OpenAI ensures that when travelers start their journey through conversation, MakeMyTrip becomes a seamless extension of that discovery process." He further added that when AI is integrated into MakeMyTrip's proprietary travel data and marketplace, it goes beyond inspiration to deliver personalized outcomes at scale.

