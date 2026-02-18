Why MakeMyTrip has joined hands with OpenAI in India
What's the story
Leading online travel agency, MakeMyTrip, has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration will see the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into MakeMyTrip's travel planning ecosystem. The move is aimed at addressing high-intent queries and enhancing customer experience. With this integration, travelers can seamlessly transition from conversational inspiration to booking through the company's Myra interface.
Enhanced experience
Shift from passive search to AI-led discovery
The integration with OpenAI's APIs will provide structured, transaction-ready options for flights, hotels, and ancillary services. This marks a major shift from a passive search visibility to active AI-led discovery. The partnership comes at a time when India's travel sector is witnessing a surge in AI adoption. Firms are leveraging generative AI to improve personalized experiences and operational efficiency.
Competitive edge
MakeMyTrip aims to capture high-intent travel queries
MakeMyTrip's integration of OpenAI's APIs gives it an edge in capturing high-intent travel queries and converting them into bookings at scale. The company's co-founder and group CEO Rajesh Magow said, "Our collaboration with OpenAI ensures that when travelers start their journey through conversation, MakeMyTrip becomes a seamless extension of that discovery process." He further added that when AI is integrated into MakeMyTrip's proprietary travel data and marketplace, it goes beyond inspiration to deliver personalized outcomes at scale.
AI assistant
Meet MakeMyTrip's AI planning assistant
MakeMyTrip has been using AI across the travel lifecycle for years. The company has a generative AI trip planning assistant called Myra. It currently handles more than 50,000 conversations daily in multiple languages including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. The platform's vernacular and voice-enabled facilities have expanded its reach with over 45% of queries coming from Tier-2 and smaller cities.