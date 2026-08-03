MakeMyTrip Q1 FY2027 revenue $285.6 million net profit down nearly 65%
Business
MakeMyTrip just shared its Q1 FY2027 results, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.
While revenue grew 6.2% to $285.6 million, thanks to more people booking trips, the company's net profit fell by nearly 65%, landing at $9.1 million.
The drop was mostly because finance costs shot up.
MakeMyTrip hotels and packages revenue $151.2 million
Hotels and packages brought in the most cash, rising 6.7% to $151.2 million, while bus ticketing jumped almost 16%.
Air ticketing slipped by 7.5%.
Costs for services and marketing went up as well, but MakeMyTrip still managed a positive adjusted EBITDA of $55.5 million, showing it can keep earning even with higher expenses and currency challenges.