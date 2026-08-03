MakeMyTrip starts FY27 with bookings jumping nearly 20% revenue $285.6 million
MakeMyTrip just had a strong start to fiscal 2027, with bookings jumping nearly 20% and revenue hitting $285.6 million.
The travel platform credits its growth to a mix of diverse offerings and travelers finding new ways to vacation, even when international trips get tricky.
MakeMyTrip posts $51.4 million adjusted operating profit
Adjusted operating profit climbed to $51.4 million, and the company's AI assistant, Myra 2.0, made a big impact by handling over 85,000 daily customer interactions, almost half from smaller cities, and supporting bookings in eight Indian languages.
Hotels, packages, and bus ticketing saw major boosts (up 21.3% and 32.4%), while air ticketing also grew.
Despite rising oil prices causing some short-term bumps, CEO Rajesh Magow says he is optimistic about India's travel scene for the long run.