Manappuram Finance profit down 75% as bad loan provisions spike
Manappuram Finance just reported a steep 75% drop in profit for April-June 2025—down to ₹138 crore.
Revenue and interest income also slipped, mainly because the company had to set aside way more money (₹71.7 crore) for potential bad loans.
Microfinance lending shrinks
While gold loan business grew strong (up 22% to ₹27,691 crore), microfinance lending shrank noticeably.
Even with overall assets under management rising 15%, the company saw more loans turning risky—non-performing assets ticked up to 3%.
Change at the top
There's also a change at the top: V.P. Nandakumar will step in as chairman later this month.
Manappuram announced a small interim dividend for shareholders, but investors weren't thrilled—shares closed down 1.4% today at ₹257.35.